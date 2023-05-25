Top 10 female executives leading Japan's charge for change

Japan has long had struggles with female leadership.

While women are well educated in Japan and make up a large part of the workforce, they rank a very low 139 among 156 countries for women’s participation in management positions.

Pretty shocking for a country that is one of the world’s richest, most advanced societies – a G7 member and the third largest economy.

But the corporate gender stats don’t end there.

Japan has one of the largest pay gaps between men and women at 22%, according to OECD data, and fewer than 1% of the 1,802 companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange list a woman as their CEO, according to Tokyo Shoko Research.

Women represented just 11.4% of executives major listed companies in Japan last year, a cabinet office survey revealed, and one in five of leading Japanese companies do not have any female directors.

Take Canon. The US$21.96 billion multinational has no female representation on its board of directors, and just two female executives out of 40 – one overseeing sustainability initiatives and the other an R&D executive.

Having come under increasing pressure from investors, Canon is now preparing to appoint its first woman director next year.

Another Japanese firm making change is Mizuho Financial Group.

With the aim of addressing the fact that just 7.7% of managers are women, the Japanese lender recently launched a programme to increase the number of women in management positions by connecting female employees with board members.

This comes amid increasing pressure by investors to increase diversity.

Since March 2022, Goldman Sachs has opposed Japanese companies’ proposals to elect directors if at least 10% of their directors aren’t already women. And last month, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s biggest, said it would vote against board nominations at Japanese firms in which it invests that do not have any female directors – a move that could impact up to 300 firms.

Increasing pressure from investors and a shrinking population is pushing the government to take bigger action on gender diversity, as closing the gender gap would add 5.8 million employees to the Japanese workforce and lift GDP by 10%.

In 2021, the Tokyo Stock Exchange updated its corporate governance code to encourage Japan’s firms to improve diversity, and last year, Japan made history in Asia with the introduction of new rules requiring companies with 301 or more employees to disclose gender pay gaps.

And last month, just prior to hosting the G7 conference, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ordered his government to begin work on increasing the number of female executives in major companies to 30% or more by 2030.

Previous governments has tried to implement the 30% rule (previously by 2020) and failed.

The real changemakers though are the women themselves – the women who are not only blazing the trail by working their way up the ranks to executive roles, but those who are actively advocating for change and helping other women rise to the top.

Here, we pay tribute to our top 10 female Japanese trailblazers.

1

Makiko Ono

CEO, Suntory Beverage & Food