Ping An, Macquarie CEOs among world’s 10 most powerful women

There is no doubting 2023 as a landmark year for women in business.

For the first time, more than 10% of the Fortune 500 CEOs are women. Not only that, but when CEOs step down, women are increasingly being called up to replace them.

Some 106 CEOs left their jobs in the first half of 2023, and of the chief executive replacements, 13% were women, up from 2.4% in 2018.

As Fortune puts it: “The business world is demanding change, and women leaders are meeting the moment.”

This is certainly true for the women on Fortune’s just-released Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Business list – which this year sees two female businesswomen in Asia-Pacific feature in the prestigious top 10 ranking.

Rubbing shoulders with female global greats like Karen Lynch, CEO of CVS Health (#1), Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture (#2), and Carol Tome, CEO, UPS (#6) are Jessica Tan, co-CEO of Ping An, China’s largest insurer Ping An, and Shemara Wikramanayake, CEO of Macquarie, Australia’s biggest investment bank.



Great minds think alike, it seems, as Jessica recently took the crown in Business Chief’s Top 10 female CEOs in Asia, while Shemara has features as the Lifetime of Achievement spotlight in the just-launched inaugural issue of Business Chief Asia and ANZ.

Fortune’s 2023 global list – which delivers 53 newcomers – recognises the leading businesswomen representing sectors including finance, tech, healthcare, telecom, retail, and energy – with finance and tech leading the way (20 from each field).

And while US-based businesswomen continue to dominate the list, this year’s more global representation sees seven women from Greater China make the grade, two from India, and four from Australia.

Among these Sandy Ran Xu, who took over Chinese e-commerce titan JD.com in May; Vanessa Hudson, who assumed the top job at Australia’s flagship carrier Qantas in September; Reliance Retail Ventures’ leader Isha Ambani, who is an heiress to the enormous Ambani fortune; and Melanie Perkins, the CEO and co-founder of Canva, one of the world’s most valuable startups.