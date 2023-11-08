Top 10 best APAC companies to work for – if you're a woman

While just one-third of women hold senior leadership positions in the global workforce, according to WEF figures, an increasing number of companies are leading the charge on gender parity in leadership.

Such companies are supporting women both in the workplace and outside of it, delivering not just in the advancement of female leaders, but on gender-specific issues such as pay equity, the provision of flexibility and choice, and fertility and menopause support.

Forbes’ latest list, in collaboration with Statista, ranks the World’s Top Companies for Women and is based on surveys of around 70,000 women working for multinational corporations across 37 countries.

While many of the companies ranked in the list hail from the US and Europe, with the top 10 featuring Estee lauder, SAP, Microsoft, Marriott International, Marks & Spencer, H&M and Clorox Company, among others – global companies with headquarters in Asia-Pacific have not gone unnoticed.

From Japan to Singapore, Malaysia to Australia, we look into the top 10 global companies with headquarters in Asia-Pacific and outline the offering that makes them great places for women to work both in the APAC region and internationally – from Singapore-headquartered Dyson to Tokyo-based Shiseido Group to Australia’s largest institutional bank ANZ.

1

HQ: Singapore

CEO: James Dyson

Employees: 14,000