How AI changing the way we work is good news for employees

As with any developments in technology, the advancement of artificial intelligence has created the fear that people will be replaced by machines.

Almost one-third of respondents in PwC’s 2022 global workforce survey said they were worried about the prospect of their role being replaced by technology within three years.

The fire of fear was stoked further when Goldman Sachs published a report in March showing that AI could replace the equivalent of 300 million full-time jobs. Gasp.

But is AI anxiety overstated?

Eric Schmidt, Google’s former Chief Executive, believes so. Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council recently, Eric said all the demographics point to a future shortage of humans for jobs, “literally too many jobs and not enough people for at least the next 30 years”.

More crucially though, business leaders believe next-generation AI can boost productivity (and creativity) rather than cut headcount.

That’s according to recent research from Microsoft’s third annual Work Trend Index, the the compilation of a study of 31,000 people across industries in 31 countries, including 14 APAC markets, as well as trillions of signals from emails, meetings, and chats across Microsoft 365, plus labour trends on LinkedIn.

Lifting the weight of work and inspiring innovation

The report explains how, with the pace of work accelerating faster than humans can keep up, innovation is being impacted. But next-generation AI can change that.

If leaders adopt AI responsibly, the new generation of AI will remove the drudgery of work and unleash creativity, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the report. “There’s an enormous opportunity for AI-powered tools to help alleviate digital debt, build AI aptitude, and empower employees.”

Digital debt? It’s the data, emails, and chats that we engage with in such volume that it’s outpacing our ability to process it all.

Nearly three-quarters (72%) of people in the Asia-Pacific region say they don’t have enough time and energy to get their work done, and of those, they are three times more likely to say they struggle with being innovative. Of the time spent in Microsoft 365, for example, the average person spends 57% communicating and only 43% creating, and the number one productivity disruption is inefficient meetings.

With next-gen AI, there is an opportunity to make existing communications more productive.

“AI represents a whole new way of working, as it moves from autopilot to copilot, freeing us from digital debt and fuelling innovation,” says Vinod Muralidharan, General Manager Modern Work, Microsoft Asia.