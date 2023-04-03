5 high-profile CEO moves across Asia-Pacific this month

Forty-year Mazda veteran Masahiro Moro is set to take the helm of the Japanese automaker in June, marking the first change of President in five years and the first time someone without an engineering or production background has led the company.

This comes as Mazda looks to ramp up investment on electrification of its vehicles, announcing in November a US$11.28 billion spending plan to ensure its target of 25-40% of global sales to be electric by 2030.

Masahiro, who has a proven track in marketing, joined Mazda in 1983 and has worked his way up the ranks holding numerous leadership roles across marketing, sales, and strategy.

Currently serving as Director of Corporate Communications and Sustainability, Mashahiro, 62, also ran Mazda Motor Europe for four years, and served as head of Mazda’s North America operations, where he reformed the carmaker’s dealer network in the USA and rebuilt the company’s profitability there.

