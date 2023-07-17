The new CEO Club advancing female leaders in finance in APAC

While women in finance are chipping away at the glass ceiling, progress of women in senior management across financial services has been slow – from 31% in 2018 to 32% in 2020.

But Bain is on a mission to change that, with its pioneering, industry-first Stratos initiative.

Launched in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in 2022, the initiative is now being rolled out to Asia-Pacific.

The aim? To accelerate the journey toward gender parity in financial services and help shape the 2050 World Economic Forum themes.

Bain research in EMEA shows fewer than one-third of CEOs in financial services are women, while just 20% of executive committee members were women. And the number of women CEOs is growing at just 1-2% a year.

At this rate of progress, the industry can’t and won’t achieve gender parity until 2050.

“It was this stark truth and the realisation of that challenge and the need for more ambitious action to take it that led us to create Stratos as a community for C-suite women in finance,” says Nishma Gosrani OBE, a London-based partner in Bain’s Financial Services practice and the founder and leader of Stratos.