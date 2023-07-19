Top 10 women behind India’s most successful tech startups

While in recent decades, India has witnessed a remarkable surge in the emergence of female entrepreneurs, just 18% of India’s unicorns are founded or co-founded by women, a recent study has found.

Twenty female-founded startups are currently in the pipeline to become a unicorn.

The collaborative study, from TiE Delhi NCR, Zinnov, Google, NetApp, and Indian Angel Network, shows that despite comparable metrics, success, and high entrepreneurial intent, socio-cultural barriers hinder women founders’ growth.

“Women founders face more scrutiny on their commitment compared to their male counterparts, which makes negotiations more challenging from their point of view,” the study reports.

While clearly not enough is being done to support female founders, this list of 10 women at the forefront of some of the country's most successful tech startups serves as inspiration for those starting out on the entrepreneurial journey.

1

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal

Co-founder, Chief Business Officer, ShopClues