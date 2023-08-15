Widely regarded as India’s best brand ambassador, Ratan Tata served as Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group, for two decades until his retirement in 2012. Under his leadership, the group’s revenues grew manifold.

Now, India’s largest multinational conglomerate with interests in everything from tea to steel, carmaking to chemicals, retail to hospitality, Tata has a combined market value of US$311 billion, employs 935,000 workers and boasts 29 publicly-listed enterprises.



Ratan first joined Tata in 1962 becoming head of Tata Industries in 1991, where he transformed the holding company into a group strategy think tank and promoter of new ventures in high-tech businesses.

He has also shared his expertise widely, serving on a large number of international advisory boards, from Mitsubishi Corporation to JP Morgan Chase.

While not among the wealthiest in India, no longer ranking on Forbes’ richest list, Ratan is known for being rich at heart – giving generously through the group’s charity arm, Tata Trusts, which contributes a staggering 66% of the earnings made by Tata firms under the hold company Tata Sons towards charitable causes – with a focus on the arts, health, livelihood and education.

For his business and social efforts, he has landed numerous accolades including securing the country’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

He is also the most followed Indian industrialist on social media, with more than 10 million followers on Twitter, testament to how much he is loved and respected.

Notable quote: "I don't believe in taking right decisions. I take decisions and then make them right."

2

Founder and Chairman