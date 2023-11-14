The battle over return to office in India is heating up

The hybrid working debate continues to rage.

While CEOs are demanding a return to the office full-time, employees make it clear they would rather continue to work hybrid or remote.

The latest company to deliver a return-to-work mandate is Indian IT services company Wipro, which has laid out expectations that employees work from the office at least three times a week from 15 November 2023

This move follows similar actions taken by other Indian companies in recent months, with an increasing number of IT majors nudging employees to return.

India’s second-largest software exporter, Infosys, has told workers in entry to mid-level positions to work in the office for at least 10 days a month starting November 2023 – and larger rival TCS has already asked workers to return to the office for five days a week.

We are very clear that we want to remain flexible with our employees. Having said that, every quarter, every week we are seeing more and more employees back into the campus and we believe this will continue," Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said at a post-earning conference call on Oct. 12.

Many cite productivity concerns and believe that presence in the office will not only enhance productivity but also ensure better accountability and strengthen greater team bonding initiatives.

In calling employees back to the office at least 10 days a month, Infosys emphasised the importance of in-person collaboration for effective teamwork and occupational wellbeing.