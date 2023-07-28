5 ways to create custom learning opportunities for employees

In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, many organisations recognise the importance of investing in their employees' professional growth. It is not only beneficial for individuals but also crucial for the overall success of the organisation.

As the traditional one-size-fits-all approach to employee development becomes outdated, forward-thinking companies are embracing custom learning opportunities. By tailoring learning experiences to their workforce's unique needs and aspirations, organisations can empower employees to thrive while fostering a culture of continuous learning.

As organisations strive for better inclusivity, they also provide opportunities for greater diversity in the workplace. Customisation helps companies address individual learning styles, preferences and career goals; ultimately improving employee engagement, productivity and satisfaction.

This article will explore five of the most effective strategies that can help organisations create custom learning opportunities for their employees in order to help enhance engagement, boost productivity and nurture a talented and happy workforce.

1

Learn From the Learners

To help optimise the learning experience, some organisations go straight to the source: the learners themselves. By understanding the user experience of current and new learners, organisations can gain valuable insights into the effectiveness of their learning programs.

This human-centred design approach involves gathering feedback on the learning management system (LMS) used or when considering a new system. Organisations can create more engaging and relevant programs by actively involving employees in the design and improvement of learning experiences.

2

Make Accessibility a Priority

Recognising the importance of workforce diversity, businesses and service providers are prioritising accessibility. Inclusive learning opportunities help ensure that employees with specific learning needs or different learning styles can fully participate and benefit from training programs. Embracing accessibility also aligns with sustainability and business resilience, as it allows organisations to tap into a wider pool of talent.

Additionally, with the rise of hybrid and virtual working environments, accessibility is becoming even more crucial to ensure that all employees can access and engage with learning materials regardless of physical location.

3

Streamline the Process of Tailoring Learning Programmes

Customisation at scale involves rethinking course templates and building a library of templates and components that delivery teams can reuse to quickly customise experiences for new clients or employees. This approach streamlines the process of tailoring learning programs to meet specific needs. It includes refreshing the user interface, improving the visual design, and ensuring a consistent look and feel across blended learning solutions.

Organisations can also create a design library to align the learning architecture and workflow design with the organisation’s operations. They can also look to simplify the tech stack by reducing the number of systems in place and embracing strategic systems thinking, which can further enhance customisation efforts.

4

Introduce Micro-Credentials

Micro-credentials are popular for time-poor employees seeking engaging and flexible learning experiences. These credentials offer bite-sized courses that focus on specific skills or knowledge areas. They help employees to upskill or acquire new competencies without committing to lengthy training programs.

Micro-credentials can be offered internally by organisations or through partnerships with educational institutions like TAFEs and universities, allowing employees to access a wide range of learning options tailored to their individual needs and career goals.

5

Encourage Lifelong Learning

Fostering a lifelong learning culture is essential to create a dynamic learning environment that helps drive individual and organisational success. This involves providing resources that make learning easily accessible and supporting tools that facilitate the learning journey. For example, implementing a learning management system with a single sign-on and comprehensive resources helps learners access all the instructions and tasks in one place. A consistent interface throughout the learning experience helps eliminate the need to navigate external sites, creating a seamless learning journey for employees.

Conclusion

Customising learning opportunities is a strategic approach that can set employees up for future workplace and career success while benefiting organisations by upskilling their workforce and acquiring additional required skill sets, accreditations, or knowledge.

By learning from the learners, prioritising accessibility, customising at scale and offering micro-credentials, organisations can create an engaging and purposeful learning environment that maximises the potential of their employees, whether industry-based or corporate-driven; custom learning opportunities are key to unlocking the workforce’s full potential and driving long-term success.



