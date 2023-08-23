Top 10 female CEOs leading the largest companies in Asia

As chair of Luxshare Precision Industry for the last 20 years, Wang Laichun has led the electronics manufacturer she co-founded in 2004 with her brother to billion-dollar heights.

In just 20 years, the Dongguan-based company, a supplier of cable assemblies and connectors for consumer electronics, has grown to 100,000-strong workforce and a market value of US$32.7 billion.

From initially relying on Foxconn as a client, the company now counts several big-name clients including Apple, and saw its revenues rise 39.03% YoY in 2022.

After taking Luxshare public in 2010, Wang went on an acquisition spree, buying a prime position in the iPhone supply chain, not dissimilar to what Foxconn has achieved – acquisitions that positioned Luxshare as a key supplier for AirPods by Apple.

Now, Luxshare has its sights set on the automotive industry, having taken a 30% stake in Chery Group with plans to develop and manufacture EVs for other companies.

Among the top ten self-made women billionaires in the world, with US$7.2 billion net worth, according to Forbes, the 55-year-old previously spent a decade at iPhone assembler Foxconn. Aged just 21, Wang became one of the first 100 employees at Taiwanese giant Foxconn’s Shenzhen factory, and rose from a factory worker through the ranks.

She holds an EMBA from Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Choi Yeon-hye

CEO

Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS)

South Korea



Just six months into the top job at Korea Gas (KOGAS), and Choi Yeon-hye has already established three task forces – in organisation, personnel and business.

This comes as the corporation, which has grown to become the world's largest LNG importer, faces unprecedented headwinds, including an unstable LNG supply thanks to the recent energy crisis and a sharp increase in debt ratio.

As the 18th term president of the corporation, Choi is expected to bring about sweeping change.

A former professor at Korea National University of Transportation, Choi joined KOGAS from Korea Railroad Corporation.

She has had a long and illustrious career in the railway industry, including as VP of KORAIL and the President of the Korea National Railroad College, and has been actively engaged in the policy development and management of Korean railways.

Choi has spent her entire career at the company, where she started out by checking the safety of LNG production bases

Nicke Widyawati

CEO

PT Pertamina Group

Indonesia