15 CEO insights from Forbes Global CEO Conference Singapore

In a period of global ‘sea change’, it is imperative to navigate this landscape of ongoing transformation and uncertainty with great versatility.

This was the key takeaway from 21st Forbes Global CEO Conference, which gathered 450 CEOs, corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and investors in Singapore last week.

Held September 11-12, the two-day conference brought to the Singapore stage more than 55 speakers who shared insights on the global economy, technology, innovation, AI and investment opportunities, while panels addressed the best strategies for leadership, entrepreneurship, ESG and family business.

Among highlights, one-on-one dialogue sessions with Heng Swee Keat, Singapore’s deputy primate minister and Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia’s finance minister – along with speaker sessions from world-leading CEOs.

These include: Jenny Johnson, CEO of Franklin Templeton, Chartsiri Sophonpanich, President of Bangkok Bank, Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Sonia Cheng, CEO, Rosewood Hotel Group, and Kevin L. Tan, CEO, Alliance Global Group and James E. Thompson, Chairman and Founder of Crown Worldwide Group of Companies.

“All around the world, and especially in Southeast Asia, a sea change is happening across different domains – economic, geopolitical and technologically,” Heng Swee Keat said.

From the bounce-back of EVs in India to investment opportunities and challenges in China, we deliver insights from 15 CEOs from across Asia, and the world.

Former Facebook co-founder and co-CEO of B Capital

The former Facebook co-founder, and co-CEO of VC firm B Capital, who was crowned Singapore’s richest by Forbes in 2023 with a net worth of US$16 billion spoke on a panel about the future of generative AI.

Saverin argues that AI can create a “win-win scenario” for all businesses.

“These [AI] technologies will make corporations efficient, profit centres more efficient and there will be an infinite path of potential learning and enablement of what you can do as an individual, but how you earn money, and how you become an active participant in income generation in the world will evolve.”