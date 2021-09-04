Genesys appoint new leadership team to bolster APAC presence

Genesys, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, has announced the appointments of Assaf Tarnopolsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC, and Stephen Hamill, Vice President, ASEAN and South Asia, to the Asia Pacific leadership team.

Getting to know the new appointments

Based in Singapore, Tarnopolsky will lead the APAC region to drive cloud business momentum which experienced strong growth in the fiscal year 2021. He has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the role, including most recently as Director of Marketing Solutions – Southeast Asia, North Asia, Japan at LinkedIn. His past media and technology career highlights also include serving as CEO of tech-news start-up Tecca.com, VP at Sony Pictures, and Director of International business development at mobile-media pioneer, MobiTV.

“The importance of creating positive and personalised customer and employee outcomes have become non-negotiable for organisations. Contact centres of today have become ‘experience centres’ that are at the frontline of driving real-time proactive and predictive experiences. I look forward to being a part of Genesys at a pivotal point in its journey to assist businesses in their digital transformation journey,” said Assaf Tarnopolsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, APAC, Genesys.

Also based in Singapore, Hamill is responsible for business strategy and sales with a focus on accelerating the growth of Genesys in ASEAN and South Asia, home to some of the world’s largest and fastest growing internet companies. Hamill has more than two decades of expertise, having held senior leadership roles in APAC with technology firms such as Oracle and Adobe.

A focus on customer experience

With customer loyalty and retention at the top of mind for organisations in APAC, customer experience (CX) has become a business imperative.

“With organisations turning to digitalisation as a business amplifier in the post-pandemic reality, we foresee CX will be key to companies remaining relevant, especially in the fast-growing economies of ASEAN. Continuing its commitment to the region, Genesys has deeply invested in talent, resources and innovation in key Asian markets. We help organisations leverage digital platforms and cloud, and AI for serving their customers’ CX needs. I am thrilled to be driving the next chapter of growth for Genesys and look forward to deepening our presence across the region,” said Stephen Hamill, Vice President, ASEAN and South Asia, Genesys.