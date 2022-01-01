Profile Picture

Tilly Kenyon

Editor

Profile Picture

       

Follow on LinkedIn

Articles by Tilly Kenyon

View All

Zero Trust is key to tackling cyberattacks, finds Cloudflare

A new Cloudflare study has revealed the latest security trends in the Asia Pacific region, showing an increase in attacks

Yubico adds biometric authentication to security keys

Yubico has launched YubiKey Bio, which has biometric authentication built right into a security key, allowing for streamlined passwordless authentication

Genesys appoint new leadership team to bolster APAC presence

Assaf Tarnopolsky joins Genesys as Senior Vice President and General Manager of APAC, Stephen Hamill comes on board as Vice President, ASEAN and South Asia

Google and Facebook Subsea Cable for South-east Asia Project

Google and Facebook are planning a new undersea cable to connect Japan with south-east Asia as they aim to boost investment in internet infrastructure