Tilly Kenyon

A new Cloudflare study has revealed the latest security trends in the Asia Pacific region, showing an increase in attacks…
Yubico has launched YubiKey Bio, which has biometric authentication built right into a security key, allowing for streamlined passwordless authentication…
Assaf Tarnopolsky joins Genesys as Senior Vice President and General Manager of APAC, Stephen Hamill comes on board as Vice President, ASEAN and South Asia…
Google and Facebook are planning a new undersea cable to connect Japan with south-east Asia as they aim to boost investment in internet infrastructure …