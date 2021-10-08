Yubico adds biometric authentication to security keys

Yubico, a provider of hardware authentication security keys, has announced the general availability of the YubiKey Bio Series, the first YubiKey series that supports fingerprint recognition for secure passwordless and second-factor logins.

Built for biometric authentication on desktops, the YubiKey Bio Series supports modern FIDO2/WebAuthn and U2F protocols, in both USB-A and USB-C form factors.

How does the YubiKey work?

YubiKey Bio does not require any batteries, drivers, or associated software, it integrates with the native biometric enrollment and management features supported in the latest platforms and operating systems. Once a YubiKey Bio is set up, users will experience secure second factor and passwordless logins for desktop-based FIDO-supported services and applications.

Its three-chip architecture allows the biometric fingerprint material to be stored in a separate secure element which delivers enhanced protection from physical attacks.

“With the launch of the YubiKey Bio Series, we are proud to raise the standard for biometric security keys, enabling simple and strong passwordless authentication for our enterprise customers and everyday YubiKey users,” said Stina Ehrensvärd, CEO and co-founder, Yubico.

Increasing security effectiveness

The YubiKey Bio enables biometric login on desktop with all applications and services that support FIDO protocols and works out-of-the-box with Citrix Workspace, Duo, GitHub, IBM Security Verify, Microsoft Azure Active Directory and Microsoft 365, Okta and Ping Identity.

Key capabilities of the YubiKey Bio Series include:

Meets the most stringent hardware security key requirements with fingerprint templates stored in a separate secure element on the YubiKey Bio.

Supports FIDO2/WebAuthn and FIDO U2F, based on the Yubico invention of enabling one single authenticator to work across any number of applications, with highest level of security, and without sharing any information between services.

Works across desktop platforms supporting WebAuthn such as Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux and across browsers such as Edge and Chrome as well as other Chromium based browsers.

Available as both USB-A and USB-C in Yubico’s hallmark, slim and durable keychain design.

Offers portability which allows users to switch devices, log into shared workstations, and also support mobile-restricted environments.

Supported by Yubico Authenticator for Desktop app on Windows, macOS and Linux to enroll new fingerprints, add or delete fingerprints when native platform and browser capabilities are limited.

Steve Brasen, Research Director, Enterprise Management Associates: “Our primary research indicates that reductions in end-user access friction result in dramatic increases in security effectiveness. The YubiKey Bio achieves both goals simultaneously to help organisations achieve a Zero Trust posture while enhancing the user experience.”