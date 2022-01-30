Asia’s 8 most sustainable Michelin-starred restaurants

1 Pru, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket-based One Michelin Star fine dining restaurant Pru bagged Thailand’s only Green Star in 2021. Not surprising considering that this fine-dining degustation-centric restaurant is founded on sustainable principles – the name Pru stands for ‘plant, raise, understand’.

Located just a stone’s throw from the sea, Pru is 100% locavore – only using local farmers, fishermen and produce and with a menu built around dishes with ingredients sourced from ecosystems across Thailand.

Chef Jimmy Ophorst and his team forage for ingredients all over Thailand and have discovered a small chestnut Yala in the south and a pink guava in the northeast, both ingredients used on the menu. They also have their own 96-acre organic farm and use their own compost.

2 Roganic, Hong Kong

As Hong Kong’s only Green Star, farm-to-fork concept Roganic is sister restaurant to its namesake in London and the brainchild of British chef Simon Rogan.

Key to Roganic’s commitment to sustainability is sourcing locally where possible, having forged strong relationships with local organic suppliers, along with its zero-waste philosophy which stems from Rogan’s farm to fork philosophy. This means literally every part of every ingredient is used, turned into a seasoning, oil or sauce, or dry-aged or cured using Roganic’s in-house rooms and techniques.

The restaurant uses the latest technology from Evogro to grow micro-greens in-house and these are used to garnish both dishes and cocktails. Plastic usage is reduced with compostable alternatives, and the restaurant also hosts educational talks for students and local organisations.

3 Kodaij Wakuden, Kyoto, Japan

One of 24 Michelin Green Star restaurants in Japan, Two Michelin Star Kyoto-based Kodaiji Wakuden delivers a minimalist Japanese menu that limits unnecessary elements and uses seasonal flavours and own-grown ingredients.

Owner Yuko Kuwamura and her team have initiated a tree-planting exercise to revive the surrounding forest and here she grows wild vegetables, pepper, fruit and other crops, all of which are used in her three restaurants including this one.

Her employees plant rice each year and use no pesticides or chemical fertilisers. “We spread crab shells supplied by a ryotei over the paddy fields, thereby returning them to the earth as nutrients.” says chef Shinsuke Tsuruta