Good Food Guide to go national and include the likes Tasmania and Sydney

Calling all foodies – The Good Food Guide is set to expand beyond New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. The 2018 Guide will shine a spotlight on the must-visit dining destinations across Western Australia, South Australia, Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory and Tasmania.

The Good Food Guide will – for the first time – visit capital cities in every Australian state and territory – from Darwin, Hobart, Sydney and Melbourne to Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra.

The revered Guide launched as Age Good Food Guide launched in 1979, followed by the Sydney Morning Herald Good Food Guide in 1984 and, most recently, the Brisbane Times Good Food Guide in 2015.

“The Good Food Guide has evolved in line with the emergence and recognition of foodie regions in different parts of Australia,” said a spokesperson from Fairfax Media, publisher of the Guide. “Going national reflects that other areas, both metropolitan and regional, have become top dining destinations in Australia and the Good Food Guide 2018 captures that.”

On sale later this year, the expanded Good Food Guide will be an all-encompassing national “bible” of reviews, revealing which Australian restaurants have been awarded a prestigious hat.

Fairfax added: “To take a line from the late, great Gough Whitlam: ‘It’s time.’ There’s a whole country filled with hatted restaurants that currently don’t get the recognition they deserve”

The Good Food Guide 2018 will continue to award the best restaurants in the country via its highly-coveted hats. To achieve a hat is a pinnacle of a chef’s career and a restaurant’s history, with the term “hatted” becoming embedded in the Australian lexicon.

“Distribution of the Guide will also increase in line with the national focus and will be on sale in newsagents across Australia, as well as online,” Fairfax said.

The Good Food Guides have long been Australia’s leading, most-trusted restaurant review guides, compiled by respected independent critics and edited by Myffy Rigby and Roslyn Grundy. Reviewers always visit anonymously and all meals are paid for to ensure credibility and objectivity.

“Why should Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane be the only states worth writing about?” commented Fairfax. “Tasmania has one of the richest emerging restaurant and food scenes in the country. WA and SA are a wealth of fantastic dining. And we want to be involved, reporting from the ground up, about the best of the best.”