Top 10 luxury hotels in leading cities across Asia
Now in its 20th year, Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers' Choice Awards for Hotels reveals the most-loved hotels by travellers in 2021.
In this year’s list, Indonesia hits the jackpot with 12 World’s Best wins across categories, while Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives is named best overall hotel in Asia, and number seven worldwide.
Here, we’ve taken the top-listed hotels located in major Asian cities, for those looking for business and cultural stays.
1. Lotte Hotel Hanoi, Hanoi, Vietnam
The five-star Lotte Hotel Hanoi is located in the very heart of Hanoi, between the old town and its new business district. Housed in the upper part of the 65-floor Lotte Center, the hotel delivers 318 rooms with spectacular views and luxury facilities including an Evian spa, indoor pool, and the first-ever Dim Sum House to be awarded a Michelin star.
2. Sukhumvit Park, Bangkok – Marriott Executive Apartments, Bangkok
Perfect for longer stays, this apartment hotel is conveniently located in the Sukhumvit part of Bangkok, putting guests within easy reach of great dining options and attractions. Guests get complimentary Tuk Tuk shuttle services to and from Phrom Phong Skytrain station. The spacious apartments feature panoramic views of the city, lots of light, fully equipped kitchens and dedicated work areas. There’s plenty of ways to stay healthy with a 24-hour fitness centre, squash and tennis courts, and a pool. Service here is renowned with pre-arrival consultations giving guests a customised stay.
3. Lotte Hotel Seoul Executive Tower, Seoul, South Korea
Ideally placed in the centre of dynamic Seoul, within walking distance of the city’s central business and shopping districts, Lotte Hotel Seoul Executive Tower pairs sophisticated décor with VIP services. As well as delivering high-end venues for business events, the hotel offers a stylish home away from home feel with rooms and suites offering fantastic views of downtown Seoul and delivering on luxurious products and services like Gastaldi bedding and complimentary ironing. Fitness and wellness are covered with an indoor pool and Jacuzzi concept, designed to reflect life on a yacht, a spa and indoor golf driving range, There are five restaurants to choose from, including Michelin-starred Pierre Gagnaire’s restaurant which delivers contemporary French cuisine, and luxury French bar that offers an expert mixologist and great night views.
4. Banyan Tree Shanghai On The Bund, Shanghai, China
Located just along the river from Shanghai’s famous Bund, this property delivers on all the signature Banyan Tree offerings, including its award-winning spa. All rooms are large, some with their own plunge pool, and enjoy views of either the Bund or the Huangpu River, as well as providing five-star comforts including Nespresso coffee machines and pebble-shaped bathtubs. The 24 suites on the 12th floor feature in-room private pools, sun decks, rainfall showers, dining areas and exclusive around-the-clock Banyan Tree host service. Traditional Cantonese cuisine and Japanese sashimi are on offer at the hotel’s signature restaurant, while the rooftop bar delivers lavish cocktails and incredible city views.
5. The Langham Shanghai Xintiandi, Shanghai, China
Located on the Puxi side of the Huangpu River, the Langham Xintiandi offers one of the buzziest locations in the city, with the museums and parks just a 10-minute walk away and close to the Bund and Yu Gardens. The interiors are as exquisite as the hotel is exclusive with white marble floors, pink chandeliers, heated loo seats, flash bathrooms, a pillow menu and incredible city views Amenities are plentiful including a 25-metre heated indoor swimming pool, large fitness centre and the Chuan Spa, not to mention housing China’s first three Michelin-star restaurant, Tang Court, and a terrace Martini Bar overlooking the city.
6. The Middle House Shanghai, Shanghai, China
Located in the heart of Shanghai’s popular commercial district Jing’an, in the historic neighbourhood of Dazhongli, and just a stone’s throw from the fashionable Nanjing West Road, The Middle House is a super-fashionable hotel filled with art and photography, many pieces paying homage to Chinese traditions. Rooms are minimalist and feature floor-to-ceiling windows, sweeping views of the city, walk-in closets, custom-made ceramic headboards and complimentary Lululemon yoga mats. There is an entire floor dedicated to wellness, including a destination spa offering treatments focused on Chinese medicine, a sprawling fitness centre and adults-only 24-hour heated indoor pool. The hotel’s signature restaurant Sui Tang Li delivers shared-plate food themes, from Sichuan to Shanghainese, while the secret cocktail bar specialises in Chinese-inspired cocktails and the outdoor wraparound terrace is where the crème de la crème of Shanghai hang-out.
7. Lanson Place Bukit Ceylon Kuala Lumpur, KL, Malaysia
Perfect for staycation, small and private events, Lanson Place is an aparthotel offering serviced and spacious residences, one-to-three bedrooms, that come with well-equipped kitchens, flat-screen TVs and plush bedding, not to mention super-stylish furnishings. Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle, in a tranquil area and yet strategically located in the heart of the city, the hotel offers event space, an Olympic-size swimming pool, and a barbecue area.
8. Morpheus – City of Dreams, Macau, China
The Morpheus is a high-design futuristic-looking hotel located in the City of Dreams, an integrated resort with a casino, two theatres, shopping district, and restaurants. The recipient of numerous awards for its architecture, including the prestigious Prix Versailles award, the Zaha Hadid-designed hotel is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton-bound high-rise with a design inspired by the fluid forms of China’s rich traditions of jade carving. As well as offering a variety of rooms and suites, there are three pool villas designed like the interiors of superyachts complete with a central private pool overlooking Macau. There are plenty of spaces within the hotel to meet, both casually and for business, from gaming rooms to event spaces, along with world-class restaurants, including two Alain Ducasse eateries and a rooftop pool. The crème de la crème is the spa, which delivers a spa butler concept and a Snow Garden featuring real snow.
9. The Oberoi Mumbai, India
Located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, but just across the road from the sea, the iconic Oberoi Mumbai delivers spacious and sophisticated suites with sweeping views of the Mumbai skyline and Arabian sea. Suites are elegantly furnished, from silk upholstery to mother-of-pearl cabinetry to freestanding bathtubs. Service is flawless and five-star with 24-hour services including in-room dining, personalised butler service, and concierge laundry. Facilities are equally five-star, from the spa, fitness centre and outdoor pool with bar service, to the contemporary Indian restaurant Ziya, with a menu designed by Michelin-starred chef Vineet Bhatia, in-house luxury retail arcade and Champagne Lounge.
10. Ace Hotel Kyoto
Described by travellers as an “extraordinary hotel” with “service-minded staff”, Ace Hotel brings hipster style to Kyoto with its delivery of everything from craft coffee to DJs. Centrally located and surrounded by small eateries and chic boutiques, Ace is housed in a landmark 1926 brick building that’s been given a makeover by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and LA-based Commune Design. Industrial chic meets retro maximalism and Japanese craftsmanship including in the 213 rooms, which deliver bold wall prints, paper lanterns, tatami mattresses, black slate bathrooms, Pendleton blankets and turntables with vintage records. There are three restaurants, American, Italian and Mexican, a hip Portland roastery coffee house, rooftop bar, 24-hour gym and a private karaoke room. The hotel also delivers a courtyard garden around which sits a curated collection of cool boutiques and restaurants.
