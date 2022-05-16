Top 10 luxury hotels in leading cities across Asia

Now in its 20th year, Tripadvisor’s annual Travellers' Choice Awards for Hotels reveals the most-loved hotels by travellers in 2021.

In this year’s list, Indonesia hits the jackpot with 12 World’s Best wins across categories, while Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives is named best overall hotel in Asia, and number seven worldwide.

Here, we’ve taken the top-listed hotels located in major Asian cities, for those looking for business and cultural stays.