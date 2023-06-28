Top 10 airlines in Asia for excellent customer satisfaction

EVA Airways is one of the two largest airlines of Taiwan and operates both passenger and dedicated cargo services to more than 40 international destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

The airline is one of the two largest airlines of Taiwan, operating passenger and dedicated cargo services to over 40 international destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. It is celebrated for its fun and cheerful environment on its aircrafts with brightly painted livery and more than 100 inflight service items.

Garuda Indonesia is the flag carrier of Indonesia and the second-largest airline of the country, operating flights to a number of destinations across Asia, Europe, and Australia. It is the only Indonesian airline that flies to European airspace.

Garuda Indonesia was recognised with a top prize after being voted as having the World’s Best Cabin Staff, which is the sixth time it has achieved success in this category. The company consistently wins customer experience awards, including 5-Star Airline since 2014, Top 10 Airline and becoming the only airline in the world capable of achieving the title of The World’s Best Cabin Crew for five consecutive years.

Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines with its global hub at Incheon International Airport. It serves 120 cities in 43 countries across five continents, with over 20,000 professional employees.

The airline has ranked 10th for world’s best airline, according to Skytrax, as well as ranking ninth for world’s cleanest airline and consistently ranks highly year-after-year. In addition to its clean aircrafts, the company has staunch values of safety and customer satisfaction, with a commitment to excellent customer service.