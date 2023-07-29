Office space demand stronger in APAC than US and EU, report

Perth tops rental growth in the region

Rents fell faster in Q2 2023, with the annual decline in the region now hitting 3.1%. Night Frank says this is mainly due to low demand in mainland China.

In total, 15 out of the 23 cities reported steady or increasing rents, but that is down from 16 cities in Q1.

The 12-month outlook suggested Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Shanghai, Taipei, Bangkok and Singapore would all see rentals increasing.

Much of Australia’s resurgence is being fuelled by the commodities boom, especially in Brisbane and Perth – with Perth recording the highest YoY rental growth in Asia-Pacific.

Read the full report.

