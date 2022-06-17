India’s Taj ranked world’s strongest hotel brand, again

India’s iconic hotel brand Taj has been crowned the world’s strongest hotel brand for 2022 for the second year running, according to the just-released Brand Finance Hotels 50 report .

From 50 of the world’s leading hotel brands, Taj topped the Brand Strength Index with 88.9 out of 100 and a corresponding AAA rating with particular strength marks for customer familiarity, employee satisfaction, customer service, and corporate reputation.

The India-born brand, part of The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), has seen its brand value increase by 6% to US$314m since last year.

Taj Hotels continues growth worldwide

This comes a few weeks after IHCL, which is South Asia’s fastest-growing hospitality company with a portfolio of 236 hotels across 11 countries, announced it is looking to build a portfolio of 300 hotels with a continued focus on Taj.

In April, the company revealed plans to launch 15 Taj hotels in the next decade, including five properties in Dubai, a number of destinations in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and in India, including a proposed Taj in Chennai, bringing the total number in the city to three.