Six of the best luxury hotels in Singapore

If you’re in search of some luxury accommodation where you can wind down after a long day, then Singapore is the place for you.

In fact, the city state’s hotels offer so much more than simply a place to rest your head, with swanky shops, top-quality restaurants and rooftop pools in plentiful supply.

Here, Business Chief takes a look at six of the very best luxury hotels in Singapore.

Raffles

As the birthplace of the Singapore Sling cocktail, it’s fair to say Raffles is the city state's most iconic hotel and has played host to countless famous faces over the years.