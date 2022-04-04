Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

3 Florilege, Tokyo

Located in the heart of Tokyo, Two Michelin-starred and Green Star Florilege (meaning ‘anthology’ in French) delivers a dramatic setting featuring an open kitchen with a stone counter and seating where diners get a “theatrical ringside view on creativity”, according to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. Japanese chef and owner Hiroyasu Karate delivers a Japanese-inflected modernist French cuisine menu featuring innovative and hyper-seasonal dishes that fuse French and Japanese ingredients and contrast texture and temperature. Passionate about sustainability, ingredients are locally sourced, and every part of each ingredient is used, giving rise to creative dishes made from beef off-cuts and sauces made from vegetable scraps. Expect eggplant fritters plated on charred timber, manju dumplings stuffed with pigeon in port, and beef carpaccio taken from the meat of mature, 13-year-old breeding cows. Dishes are paired with French and Japanese wines, or with smoked wine or herbal cocktails.





4 Le Du, Bangkok