Is business aviation in India ready for takeoff?

Government regulation holding back progress

Part of the problem is government regulation. In the global market, NetJets is the biggest player in private jets. Backed by Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway, the company has just announced a US$5 billion investment in 250 more aircraft to add to its fleet. But here’s the problem – NetJets’ business model is based on fractional ownership, where you pay to own a share in the aircraft. That model is not currently allowed in India.

Circumnavigating that issue is aviation disruptor John Kuruvilla, CEO and co-founder of IndiaJets.

“While fractional ownership globally is a well-established sector, in India the same is yet to be approved by the government,” says Kuruvilla speaking exclusively to Business Chief. “We know that the government is working on it and legislation could be passed shortly.

“The IndiaJets model is a first of its kind Fractional Membership model, tailor-made for our market. We believe that Fractional Ownership, when approved, and Fractional Membership will co-exist in India to straddle the needs of both the large companies as well as the MSME sector.”

Regulation is one of three factors Kuruvilla believes is holding business aviation back in India. The second is business jet financing. Globally, this is one of the key growth drivers for the industry but is very much in its infancy in India. Then there is the mindset.

“Indian business leaders are financially very prudent and look at private jets as an extravagant indulgence,” he says. “But over the past few months we have been able to demonstrate the fact that it could be an important productivity enhancement vehicle to save valuable time. In addition, our business model does not require investing millions of dollars to access aircraft.”

To illustrate the benefits of flying private, Kuruvilla cites the example of the MD of a multi-million dollar company who flew IndiaJets from Bangalore to Chennai.

“From the time he left his house in Bangalore to taking off from HAL airport which is within the city to reaching Mount Road in Chennai it took him around 90 minutes flying IndiaJets,” he says. “Airport gate entry in Bangalore to airport gate exit in Chennai took 60 minutes.

“The last time he flew commercial it took him 45 minutes to reach the Bangalore International airport from his residence and had to waste 60 minutes checking in early – not to mention the long queues at every step and the crowds.”