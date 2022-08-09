Who will be Deloitte India’s next CEO? And why it matters

Polling has begun at Deloitte India as the Big Four firm begins the process to elect its new CEO for a four-year term starting April 2023.

This comes as reigning CEO N Venkatram finishes two consecutive four-year terms as leader with Deloitte governance dictating a new CEO must be found.

The Deloitte CEO is selected by the Partners for a four-year term after which he or she may be re-elected for a further term of four years but cannot serve more than two terms. The process involves a selection and nomination committee of the most senior leaders in Deloitte whose role is to determine who the firm’s partners feel is most qualified to lead.

Getting a new CEO at Deloitte in any region is a big deal, but it’s an even bigger deal in India, a country that is expected to play an increasingly larger role in the Big Four firm’s global growth.

India fastest-growing economy and central to Deloitte’s global growth strategy

The new CEO will take the reins during a time of huge growth for the firm worldwide, and especially in India with the country expected to be the fastest-growing large economy in the world this year.

India’s GDP grew an estimated 8.9% in 2021-22, and the Reserve Bank of India has forecast 7.8% growth for the current fiscal, while Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen recently told Business Standard he believes that in the next 10 years, “India will be a US$6 trillion to US$7 trillion economy – number three in terms of size.”

The country holds a huge opportunity for Deloitte, both in auditing and consulting, and Renjen sees India as central to Deloitte’s expansion strategy. One-fifth of Deloitte’s total workforce is based out of India, some 90,000 employees across 12 cities, with the Big Four firm looking to expand to tier II and III cities.

Led by current CEO Venkat, Deloitte India has transformed from an audit-focused firm into a multi-disciplinary giant that is now the fastest-growing Big Four firm in India.