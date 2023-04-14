Top 10 largest companies Malaysia and the CEOs who helm them

1



Maybank

US$23.72bn

Maybank is the largest financial institution and listed company in Malaysia. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Maybank offers a wide range of financial products and services, including consumer and corporate banking, investment banking, asset management, insurance, and Islamic banking. In fact, Maybank was named the World's Best Islamic Bank by Global Finance in 2020.

Maybank operates in more than 20 countries across Southeast Asia including Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The bank is renowned for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives and plays an active role in the communities it serves.

Dato’ Khairussaleh Ramli was appointed Group President and CEO on 1 May 2022.