Seven CEOs on how they approach decision making

Decision-making has never been more complex.

While it used to be that in making decisions about next moves, CEOs relied on primarily financial results and operational reports, coupled with intuition and experience – process will no longer suffice.

In a world that has moved beyond looking solely at shareholder value, CEOs are having to make decisions faster than ever.

Increasingly complex issues – from sustainability to DEI, cybersecurity to AI – now require input from multiple sources, and new tech tools are forcing leaders to make decisions more quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

With such an array of new decision-making inputs – from growing amounts of data to a widening pool of increasingly involved stakeholders – leaders have become overwhelmed.

Adding to this complexity is the emergence of generative AI, a business and decision-making tool that changes, well, everything. With advanced analytics and deep data, CEOs can now turn to AI to gather insights and direction.

And they are.

Three out of four (75%) CEOs believe the organisation with the most advanced generative AI wins, new research from IBM Institute reveals, and already a whopping 43% of chief executives are using genAI to inform strategic decisions.

How CEOs decide what inputs matter

So how then can leaders decide what inputs really matter?

According to IBM Institute data, which polled 3,000 chief executives across 30 countries, CEOs draw from a variety of inputs when making strategic decisions, with most reporting they still rely prominently on operational data (76%) and financial data (75%).

Yet, more than three out of four CEOs stress that the most important decisions cannot be made on data alone. In fact, a staggering 63% turn to input from their people – humans – and over half (54%) include personal experience and intuition in the mix.

In attempting to understand what sets apart the CEOs most successfully navigating today’s complex decisions, IBM Institute found that no single decision-making model will suffice for all situations.

The group of CEOs IBM Institute identified – those who deliver far better results than their peers, with 2023-2025 projected annual revenue growth 21% higher than the average – have a number of strategies in common when it comes to making decisions.

First, they have high trust in their digital infrastructure and data, believing these capabilities enable better investments and higher efficiency in delivering value. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, they express a strong conviction that the most important decisions a CEO makes can’t be made on data alone.

These CEOs emphasise that clear metrics drive outcomes from investor confidence to regulatory compliance to employee recruitment.

But they are not looking solely at the numbers. In fact, they are far more likely than CEOs overall to use a broad range of planning approaches, including forecasting and modelilng, scenario-based planning, benchmarking, and data-mining.

Here, seven CEOs identified by IBM Institute as high-performing reveal their approaches to decision-making and how they use data in the process:

1

“We make data work for us, not vice versa. Our corporate focus is customer centricity so the right mindset about data is built on customer centricity – knowing what customer pain points we want to solve, what data is relevant to drive that transformation, and where that data is available or not.”

Lawrence Lam, CEO, Prudential Hong Kong – one of the largest, most innovative insurers in Hong Kong serving more than 19 million customers in Asia and Africa, and with a global market cap of US$33.69 billion.