The only woman on the list, and the first-ever woman to lead a bank in Singapore, Helen Wong is a seasoned financial expert, with nearly four decades of banking experience. She is credited with being the first-ever woman to run the Overseas Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC), Singapore’s largest bank by market value.

Since taking the helm of OCBC April 2021, Wong has led a steady execution of the bank’s strategic priorities resulting in record profits – rising 18% in 2022 to a record S$5.75 billion. The first quarter of 2023 has also seen quarterly record net profits of S$1.88 billion, up 39%.

On the back of this, Wong secured increased pay in 2022, up 47% on the year before to S$11.2 million (US$8.50m).

Under her leadership, the bank has also enhanced its digital platforms including introducing market-first initiatives and has made significant progress in its sustainability agenda. OCBC has joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance and attained carbon neutrality in its banking operational emissions, while its sustainable financing commitments are on track to meet its target of S$50 billion by 2025 or earlier.

Wong started her banking career at OCBC in 1984, where she became the first China desk manager in Hong Kong within a year, before moving on to other banks.

She spent 27 years at HSBC, working her way up to chief executive of Greater China. She has vast experience in Greater China, covering a wide range of roles in capital markets, syndicated finance and corporate banking. She has featured in Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International List 2021 and Forbes 50 Over 50 List 2021.

She is also Chairman of OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China).

