Singapore ousts Hong Kong as Asia’s top financial centre

Hong Kong’s long-standing reign as the world’s third most important city for global finance, and Asia’s top financial hub, is over – for now.

The city has handed its financial centre crown to Singapore, which finally overtakes it to become Asia’s top financial hub and the third worldwide.

Singapore moved up three places to third place in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) of the world’s leading international financial centres, behind New York and London, while Hong Kong slipped to fourth place.

Hong Kong battered by strict Covid-19 restrictions

This comes as Hong Kong struggles to revive its role as a global finance centre, following a ‘zero Covid’ policy the city has had in place for more than two years, requiring visitors to spend as much as 21 days in a hotel or quarantine facility upon arrival.

These measures have weighed on the city’s economy over the last year, with the city seeing an exodus of top financial talent to Singapore with the Lion City reaping the benefits.

According to the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao, around 10% of EU citizens living in Hong Kong have left the city, and rising numbers of employees have asked to be relocated. Citigroup quietly moved a half a dozen equities bankers to Singapore and other markets, while a similar number of MDs at JPMorgan also left earlier this year.

In August, the city’s government revised downward its growth forecast for the economy to -0.5% to 0.5%, citing worse-than-expected economic performance in the first half.

A similar fate has befallen Japan, whose Covid-19 measures have been similarly restrictive with Tokyo plunging by seven spots in the latest GFCI rankings to 16th place.

“Continuing travel restrictions in places like Hong Kong and Tokyo affect their ability to conduct normal levels of business,” the report’s authors said.

That said, the Chinese cities of Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen all maintain spots in the GFCI’s top 10, despite equally crippling Covid-19 mitigation measures that have almost cut off China from the rest of the world.