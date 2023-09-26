Awards recognise ESG achievements by Hong Kong organisations

No less than 59 organisations in Hong Kong have been recognised for their ESG efforts in the ESG Achievement Awards – founded by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) and the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA).

The awards recognise organisations that are promoting sustainable development, achieving social responsibility goals, and delivering excellent corporate governance.

IESGB is a non-profit that aims to elevate stakeholder awareness and knowledge towards ESG in all industry sectors and works with the Hong Kong Government to promote ESG in the community.

The third edition of the awards, this year titled ESG Champions: Pioneering Sustainable Development, features companies both large and small from a broad range of disciplines, and includes listed and non-listed companies, as well as non-government and non-profit organisations.

"Hong Kong, with its open and internationalised market, robust infrastructure, a regulatory regime aligned with major overseas markets, the rule of law, and a rich pool of professional talents, not only has the potential but also the responsibility to lead the region in green finance,” said guest of honour Joseph Chan JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

“As an international financial centre, Hong Kong is already leading on various league tables in the region, including arranging Asian international bonds, insurance density, scale of asset and wealth management business, as well as offshore RMB liquidity pools and payments."