People Moves Asia: Hitachi, PwC, Ogilvy, AIA, Accenture

Hitachi names new CEO Keiji Kojima

Current Hitachi president Keiji Kojima has been named as Hitachi’s new chief executive.

A veteran of the consumer electronics giant, Kojima joined the firm in 1982 and spent a significant number of years focused on research and development, becoming the director of Hitachi’s Central Research Laboratory in 2008. He joined the executive team in 2012, becoming CEO of the services and platforms business unit in 2016 and was instrumental in the launch of Hitachi’s key IoT platform Lumada, a pillar of the firm’s growth strategy.

As head of Hitachi’s life sector from 2019, Kojima introduced a number of initiatives including the management integration of four automotive parts and manufacturers and the making of Hitachi High-Tech Corporation into a wholly-owned subsidiary. He was made president last year.

Leong Li Sun named first-ever head of ESG at AIA, Singapore

Sustainability star Leong Li Sun has been appointed as the first-ever head of ESG for Singapore at insurer AIA. This comes a month after AIA committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Joining from Singapore’s United Overseas Bank (UOB) where she spent three and a half years as head of corporate responsibility, Leong managed the integration of the company’s sustainability strategy across the business and was secretariat of the UOB group sustainability committee. She has a number of sustainability leadership roles under her belt including for chemicals firm DyStar and real estate business Jones Lang LaSalle – spending three years at each.

She began her career as an executive in the sustainability team of agribusiness Wilmar International and is a graduate of the National University of Singapore and the University of Cambridge in sustainability leadership. Leong is tasked with driving the life and health insurer’s ESG strategy and ensuring compliance with regional ESG policies.