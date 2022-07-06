Nurturing the next generation of women leaders in Africa

“We mentor women on how to communicate their desires, goals, and to ask for what they deserve,” says Awamary. “We teach them how to advocate for other women too, for things such as benefits for mothers, paid vacations, and on influencing other policies within an organisation.

“We are intentional about nurturing and building the next generation of women leaders in Africa,” says Awamary. “We intentionally focus on innovative ways to make entrepreneurship flourish, giving women access to the technology needed to grow their business”

But some of the challenges cannot be overcome by mentoring of women alone, including the lack of support and resources available for women.

“African women lack resources. Most women in The Gambia do not have collateral to access loans for their business because the majority of assets are owned by men. We need more assistance from corporations.”

It’s these challenges, along with having two daughters herself, and a son, that are Awamary’s driving force in the empowerment of women – because when women are empowered, they thrive.

“When more women are given a position of power, they shine, but there just aren’t enough women making it to senior leadership roles. We need to ensure that women are around the tables where decisions are being made.”

African women barely present in leadership roles

She’s not wrong. African women are barely present in leadership circles, where 95% of CEOs in the continent are men, according to McKinsey , and women hold just 12.7% of the board seats in Africa’s top-listed companies, according to data from the African Development Bank.

And yet the argument for women in leadership roles in Africa is compelling. Research from the IMF shows that countries ranked in the bottom 50% for gender equality globally, among them large African economies like Ethiopia and Nigeria, could add a whopping 35% to their economies by bringing more women into the workplace.

Considering that Africa is already home to six of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies, and that by 2050, one in eight people globally will be an African woman, according to WEF, achieving gender balance in the workplace could deliver a significant boost to global growth.

Accelerating digital transformation and giving access to technology is paramount in boosting Africa’s economies, and particularly in elevating the role of women and girls in society, and Awamary is tackling this too.

As someone well-versed in tech leadership, having co-founded her own cloud management startup, Awamary set up Gambia’s first tech hub, also in 2018, to help break down barriers in business.

With the overall aim of accelerating the economic development of the country, Innovate Gambia is designed to foster digital transformation, and build innovation, tech leadership, entrepreneurship and workforce development.

“Digital transformation in The Gambia is lagging, and for the country to become more competitive, we must use technology to help accelerate innovation, boost entrepreneurial skills, increase efficiencies, cut costs, and digitalise labour-intensive processes.

“Digital transformation creates new markets and increases high-value networks. It creates opportunities, lowers the cost of access to education, creates flexible jobs, enables innovation and creativity, and fosters new skills required for the global economy.”

Since the hub’s inception, 1,200 entrepreneurs have been trained, while more than 200 startups incubated, adding to the impact already achieved at The Woman Boss.

“Impact drives me,” Awamary says. “I get asked all the time why I’m not in a corporate role. The answer is simple – I believe in creating a lasting and meaningful impact, a legacy that will continue to impact generations and communities to come. I have three children who inspire my work and I know that I am contributing towards their success. Aside from motherhood, The Woman Boss is my greatest achievement – the impact we have in communities and on people is immense.”





“I am excited about all the women that are fighting for a seat at the table, but sometimes you have to build the table and chairs” – Awamary Lowe-Khan





Awamary says she is excited about how women are progressing in Africa right now, not just with the help of her own NGOs, but with other female-focused organisations springing up across the continent.

“I am excited about all the women that are fighting for a seat at the table, but sometimes you have to build the table and chairs,” she says. “History has shown that our voices don’t always matter. Most women in male-dominated fields, especially in leadership, encounter numerous setbacks in growth and equality. Build businesses, employ women decision-makers. Women are innovative and contribute to a diverse perspective. We just need someone to give us a chance.”

While that rallying call is aimed at organisations across the continent, Awamary has this advice for women looking to rightly disrupt this status quo and societal norms.

“Be grounded and clear about your power,” she says. “Understand the power of your community and pay attention to the audience that is being ignored. Control your narrative. We are always undervalued and therefore have to work 6-10 times harder. Find a mentor or coach and build your self-confidence. Speak up for what you want and deserve.”

With leaders like Awamary driving change, the future for women in Africa does indeed look bright.