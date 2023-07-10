Five biggest CEO appointments across Asia this month
1
CEO, ANZ Taiwan
As a long-time leader at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), David Leong is now tasked with leading operations in Taiwan.
As the new CEO for ANZ, which has had a presence in Taiwan since 1980, supporting the country’s financial institutions and major corporates, David is tasked with “driving strong connectivity across ANZ’s international network supporting growth for our business and customers”, Peter Chan, Hong Kong CEO for ANZ said in a statement.
With more than 25 years of international banking experience in North Asia and Singapore, including 15 years with ANZ, David has held various leadership roles at ANZ in Hong Kong, China and Singapore, most recently serving as joint coverage head, for specialised industries and local corporates, in Singapore.
Prior to joining ANZ, David was head of transaction banking in Korea and head of trade and supply chain in China for Standard Chartered. He has a degree in business administration from the University of Technology in Sydney.
2
Simon Sun Luyuan
CEO, Huawei Malaysia
Following a 17-year career at ICT giant Huawei spanning multiple southeast Asian countries, seasoned leader Simon Sun is taking the helm of Huawei Malaysia.
This comes as Malaysia accelerates its digital transformation journey, amid the second phase of 5G network deployment in the country, and Huawei Malaysia positions itself to work closely with Government and customers to drive development of the digital economy amid the second
Sun, who has helmed Huawei Korea since 2020, will now be tasked with spearheading the Chinese tech company’s organisational strategy and goals for the region, maintaining customer-centricity at every level of communication with stakeholder.
Simon has held key leadership roles at Huawei over the years, including as director of Telkomsel key accounts in Huawei Indonesia, director of Globe Telecom key accounts in Huawei Philippines, head of the carrier network business group at Huawei Philippines, and CEO of Huawei Korea.
He has a Master’s degree in electrical and computer systems engineering.
3
Sirisha Voruganti
CEO, Lloyds Bank Group’s Technology Centre, India
The first woman managing director for JP Morgan Chase in Technology in India, Sirisha Voruganti is now taking her extensive experience in IT architecture, data engineering and fintech innovation to Lloyds Banking Group, where she will lead the new Lloyds Technology Centre, based in Hyderabad, India.
Part of Lloyds Bani’s strategy to improve the customer experience through technology, the new centre will support the digital transformation happening across the group. Sirisha is tasked with overseeing the technology centre’s establishment and longer-term strategy, including hiring 600 data and cybersecurity specialists.
Sirisha, who has a track record of steering organisations through significant transformation, is also commitment to promoting diversity in technology and she was the creator of India’s first safety device for women’s protection.
Joining from JCPenney, where she most recently served as MD and member of the Board for the multinational in India, Sirisha has held various senior tech roles in multiple global firms, including as VP of architecture, data and shared services for Mastercard and as Global Head of Innovation for Tech Mahindra
4
Chiang Tung-keung
CLP Group
When newly appointed Chiang Tung-keung takes the helm of CLP Holdings this month, he will become the first Chinese national to helm the listed company, which runs the larger of Hong Kong’s two power utilities and has significant operations in Australia and India.
Chiang’s promotion to Group CEO comes as current chief Richard Lancaster is retiring, and amid increasing pressure from customers following blackouts in the city over the last year.
He is tasked with ensuring CLP’s decarbonisation programmes remains on track, crucial to the nation’s goal in halving its carbon emissions by 2035 and becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
CLP veteran Chiang joined the organisation in 1988 as a graduate engineering trainee and has held increasingly senior roles during his 35-year career with CLP, becoming the CLP’s Hong Kong managing director in 2017.
An electrical and electronic engineer by training, he has more than 30 years of engineering, general management and regulatory experience in the power industry. He earned his MBA from CUHK Business School and gives back to school with participation in its mentorship programme.
5
Kimberlyn Lu
CEO, Robert Walters Southeast Asia
Seasoned recruitment professional Kimberlyn Lu is set to take the top job at Robert Walters Southeast Asia, where she will helm operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines.
With Kimberley’s appointment, the percentage of women in Robert Walters’ Southeast Asia leadership team rises to 57%.
A veteran of Robert Walters, with 15 years of company experience, Malaysia-based Kimberlyn is tasked with spearheading the deepening of the company’s 25-year presence in the region.
Joining Robert Walters Malaysia in 2008 as a consultant for the sales and marketing division, Kimberlyn has since held multiple leaderships across various specialisations and markets, most recently serving as MD of Robert Walters Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand.
- Alibaba Group invests US$845m into ecommerce firm LazadaLeadership & Strategy
- Here’s how much the four highest-paid Singapore CEOs earnLeadership & Strategy
- How to make DBS – the world’s best bank – even betterLeadership & Strategy
- Top 10 chaebol chiefs: driving conglomerates in South KoreaLeadership & Strategy