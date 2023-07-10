Five biggest CEO appointments across Asia this month

1

David Leong

CEO, ANZ Taiwan

As a long-time leader at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), David Leong is now tasked with leading operations in Taiwan.

As the new CEO for ANZ, which has had a presence in Taiwan since 1980, supporting the country’s financial institutions and major corporates, David is tasked with “driving strong connectivity across ANZ’s international network supporting growth for our business and customers”, Peter Chan, Hong Kong CEO for ANZ said in a statement.

With more than 25 years of international banking experience in North Asia and Singapore, including 15 years with ANZ, David has held various leadership roles at ANZ in Hong Kong, China and Singapore, most recently serving as joint coverage head, for specialised industries and local corporates, in Singapore.

Prior to joining ANZ, David was head of transaction banking in Korea and head of trade and supply chain in China for Standard Chartered. He has a degree in business administration from the University of Technology in Sydney.