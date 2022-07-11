6 best flex workspaces for startups and enterprises in India

Gone are the days of the traditional office, instead flexible office spaces are becoming the preferred option for startups and enterprises with their cost savings, conveniences and collaboration spaces, not to mention great locations and amenities.

And with the hybrid approach to working in acceleration and tech startups increasing, the flex, coworking model is in demand across all main cities in India and expected to increase and penetrate tier II and tier III cities.

According to estimates, flexible office spaces are expected to grow by an average of around 15-20% per annum over the next 3-4 years. Led by the rising demand from larger enterprises, this segment is likely to move towards 5% of total office stock.

We highlight the top six flex workspaces for startups and enterprises available in cities across India.