Asia employers lead on upskilling, lag on flexible working

Asia has a talent shortage.

More than half of HR leaders in Asia say they will struggle this year to meet demand with current talent models, according to the Global Talent Trends (GTT) Study 2023 – a survey of 1,020 HR leaders in Asia.

An increase in quiet quitting, high staff turnover, and difficulty hiring the right talent at the right price and quickly are among the main reasons cited.

To address the talent challenge, 58% of HR executives surveyed say they are looking to improve the employee experience for key talent, while 54% plan to rethink compensation philosophy and implement new practices, and 53% are looking to improve workforce planning.

But what should employers in Asia be doing specifically to ensure they attract and retain talent?

Introduce flexible work options and prioritise employee wellness, says Mercer in its report.