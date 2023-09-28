These are Singapore’s top five fastest-growing startups

When it comes to startup investment, Singapore is bucking the global funding winter trend.

The Southeast Asian city-nation saw fintech funding hit a three-year high in 2022, going against a global trend of falling fintech investments.

Total deal value rose 22% TO US$4.1 billion in 2022 across 250 deals in M&A, private equity and venture capital, according to KPMG.

Among the Singapore fintechs witnessing fast growth is neobank Aspire – which has just been named the the number one buzziest startup by growth and demand, according to LinkedIn’s latest annual report on the top startups in the city-nation.

The annual list, now in its fourth edition, delivers the 10 best startups based on data analyses across employee growth, jobseeker interest, member engagement and ability to attract talent.

The list boasts a strong presence of fintech startups (eight out of 10), thanks largely to Singapore’s “vibrant startup ecosystem that nurtures and develops technology-based startups”, according to Pooja Chhabria, APAC Head of Editorial at LinkedIn.

As well as the top five featured below, the list includes fintechs Thunes, Syfe, ADDX, Endowus and accounting startup Sleek.

1

Fintech