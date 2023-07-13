Top 10 best private members clubs in Singapore and Hong Kong

Private members clubs have a longstanding tradition in Asia, and especially the island nations of Singapore and Hong Kong where heritage clubs like Tanglin Club (1865) and The Hong Kong Club (1846) are arguably among the region’s – and world’s – most exclusive.

While names of members are kept hush-hush, both clubs count some of Singapore’s and Hong Kong’s most prominent businessmen and professionals as members, with Tanglin boasting 4,000 members, representing over 70 nationalities.

Membership for both is highly sought-after, with applicants for Tanglin Club reportedly waiting up to 15 years to get access. For both clubs, membership is by invitation and ballot only.

While Tanglin Club is home to six restaurants and bars, including the famed Churchill Room with its old-world charm and Michelin-starred chef, 27 suites, The Hong Kong Club (known locally as The Club) delivers 25 floors of leisure, food, beverage, and meeting facilities.

Membership of Tanglin also gives you access to more than 130 of the world’s greatest private members’ clubs around the world, among these the Tokyo American Club.

Such exclusivity, or inaccessibility, isn’t for everyone and thanks to the diverse cultures and thriving creative and professional communities of both city nations, Singapore and Hong Kong have witnessed a notable and recent rise in alternative private members clubs.

Hong Kong is now home to more than 500 members’ clubs for all sorts of people, from cigar aficionados to culture vultures to crypto enthusiasts, while both cities have rolled out community-focused, culture-first social and networking clubs that deliver everything from innovative programming to intimate gatherings.

From niche to generalist, we round up our top 10 newest and coolest private members’ clubs in Hong Kong and Singapore.

1

Hong Kong