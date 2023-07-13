Top 10 best private members clubs in Singapore and Hong Kong
Private members clubs have a longstanding tradition in Asia, and especially the island nations of Singapore and Hong Kong where heritage clubs like Tanglin Club (1865) and The Hong Kong Club (1846) are arguably among the region’s – and world’s – most exclusive.
While names of members are kept hush-hush, both clubs count some of Singapore’s and Hong Kong’s most prominent businessmen and professionals as members, with Tanglin boasting 4,000 members, representing over 70 nationalities.
Membership for both is highly sought-after, with applicants for Tanglin Club reportedly waiting up to 15 years to get access. For both clubs, membership is by invitation and ballot only.
While Tanglin Club is home to six restaurants and bars, including the famed Churchill Room with its old-world charm and Michelin-starred chef, 27 suites, The Hong Kong Club (known locally as The Club) delivers 25 floors of leisure, food, beverage, and meeting facilities.
Membership of Tanglin also gives you access to more than 130 of the world’s greatest private members’ clubs around the world, among these the Tokyo American Club.
Such exclusivity, or inaccessibility, isn’t for everyone and thanks to the diverse cultures and thriving creative and professional communities of both city nations, Singapore and Hong Kong have witnessed a notable and recent rise in alternative private members clubs.
Hong Kong is now home to more than 500 members’ clubs for all sorts of people, from cigar aficionados to culture vultures to crypto enthusiasts, while both cities have rolled out community-focused, culture-first social and networking clubs that deliver everything from innovative programming to intimate gatherings.
From niche to generalist, we round up our top 10 newest and coolest private members’ clubs in Hong Kong and Singapore.
1
Soho House
Hong Kong
While Soho House has nearly 40 club locations worldwide, it is a relatively new brand to Asia, only setting up shop in Hong Kong in 2019 – though its Hong Kong outpost is now the collection’s largest residence.
Located over six floors in the 28-storey skyscraper in the heart of Sheung Wan tower with panoramic views over Victoria Harbour, the club features interiors inspired by the local film industry and an extensive collection of contemporary art.
Aimed at the young, tech-savvy creative class, and with a focus on building a creative community, the club delivers a host of facilities, from its three-floor gym with pool swim-up bar, to four dining options (from Italian to Middle Eastern-inspired cuisine) along with multiple co-working spaces, a cinema, and roster of monthly arts events, movie nights and karaoke nights.
As well as offering core membership, the club runs the Soho Mentorship programme in Asia. This 12-week programme connects emerging creative talent with Soho House members who are leaders within those industries, providing real-world advice and connections. Members under the age of 27 get a reduced membership fee.
Did you know? Membership gets you access to all the other locations worldwide, including Soho House Mumbai, a 10-storey building in Juhu that is an ode to Indian craftsmanship and design and delivers a stunning rooftop pool overlooking the city.
2
Mandala Club
Singapore
Launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, the next-generation Mandala Club was a built as a destination for connection, celebration, creation and connection and for forging relationships between Singapore’s “most interesting and exciting people”, according to CEO Ben Jones.
Located in a stunning 22,000sqft shophouse, the club delivers a stylish, homely feel with offerings including an al fresco dining room and bar, a cosy lounge with vintage sound system and vinyl collection, a tasting room where members can join in wine and cocktail masterclasses.
The club, which is known for having a highly engaged community of around 2,000 members, delivers a full programme of cultural and culinary events, including its Mandala Masters’ series, where world-famous chefs take over the restaurant to deliver unique culinary experiences.
Professional and networking events are also part of its repertoire, with monthly education talks and leadership panels, as well as a mentorship programme.
To lure millennial members to the club, Mandela provides an U30 Membership, offering a joining fee with privileges for in-club dining and profile-specific programming, and the Genesis Pass membership – an exclusive NFT-based membership which goes beyond the four walls of the club to provide virtual experiences including talks, summits, parties, festivals and culinary events. The membership also gives holders access to 40 reciprocal clubs within the Mandala Club network worldwide, including in London, Paris, San Francisco, Sydney and the Philippines.
Did you know? The club has also opened in Bali, where it has rolled out a cultural calendar, from society suppers to a mentorship series. Members can enjoy both venues when travelling.
3
Carlyle & Co
Hong Kong
The newest private members’ club on the Hong Kong block, the velvet-clad Carlyle & Co. is inspired by the glamour and unrivalled legacy of its namesake New York city hotel The Carlyle and its once legendary cast of colourful characters, from the Kennedys to Elizabeth Taylor.
Like its namesake, Carlyle & Co in Hong Kong is designed as a gathering place for creativity and is all about building authentic relationships and igniting meaningful conversations, according to Jonathan Frolich, Managing Director.
Spanning three floors at the top of the five-star Rosewood hotel and boasting one of the largest outdoor private terraces in the city, Carlyle & Co offers members luxurious and curated spaces and experiences.
As well as themed dining and bar concepts, workspaces, and private suites, the club delivers a speakeasy, a library with 2,000 books, a music room with 1,000 vinyl records, and an impressive contemporary art collection.
Add to this, a rolling programme made up of more than 100 cultural events, culinary experiences, workshops and panels annually.
Did you know? The club also boasts its own private barber, tailor and wine cellar.
4
1880 Singapore
Singapore
Born out of the idea that conversations can make the world a better place, 1880 Singapore is a gorgeous and inspiring space for creators and explorers to meet, connect and relax.
“Our goal is to bring together the most interesting and creative personalities in Singapore and create opportunities for them to exchange and cross-pollinate ideas,” founder Marc Nicholson says.
Located in a building that also houses the InterContinental Singapore Robertson Quay hotel, 1880 Singapore delivers multiple spaces including an outdoor terrace, members’ lounge, all-day-dining restaurant, bar, spa, multipurpose room and co-working space – featuring design and interiors that scream quirky.
The Teapot Bar is studded with 360 vintage teapots, the cafe bar is crafted from a 6m-long pine, while sound-proof phone booths feature sumptuous interiors of embroidered tufted silk and the reception desk is crated from a 1.5-tonne piece of natural rose quartz crystal from Madagascar reported to be millions of years old.
Among 1880’s many stylish social spaces, Leonie’s offers an intimate setting helmed by Colin Buchan, an alumnus of Michelin-starred establishments including Marco Pierre White’s L’Escargot, while Arthur’s Bar sits at the heart of the club’s social scene.
Members get access to 1880’s co-working space Bardo, with its hot desks, private offices, and sound-proof phone booths, and to the club’s destination spa, Mei, which delivers everything from sport massages to barber shaves. Want to retreat? Head to the Recovery Room, a dark room with super-comfy, oversized leather sofa.
Members also benefit from enrichment programmes, with its ongoing roster of speakers, panel discussions and workshops. 1880 has hosted three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Friedman, philanthropist Peggy Dulany Rockefeller and Nobel Prize winner Sir Richard Roberts as speakers.
Did you know? Members also get access to leading private members’ clubs beyond Singapore, including CORE, both in New York and in Milan, The Groucho Club in London, Jokie’s in Mumbai, OCA in Japan, Cub Club in Sydney, The Refinery Club in Hong Kong, and the Capital Club Dubai, among others.
5
Whale Club
Hong Kong
Described as an “exclusive community for go-getters with exquisite and eclectric taste”, Whale Club is focused on the finer things in life but with a tech edge.
Positioning itself as an immersive and interconnected social membership networking club for tech and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, the club exists both in the physical and digital space.
Members gain access to the plush two-storey clubhouse, located in the heart of Central, which showcases distinctive art and installations (both physical and digital) in rotation, delivers three VIP rooms, a dining room, bar with resident mixologist, gallery, and cigar tasting room, where guests can kick back with premium smokes, like-minded aficionados and board games.
Members also get access to exclusive art viewings, NFT showcases and culinary tastings, and to the Whale Club app – an online platform that allows members access to rare collectibles from all corners of the world, from fine wines to art, and to trade in them.
Membership is both corporate and individual and payment can be made using cryptocurrency.
Did you know? Members can also join the Whale Wine Group to enjoy the best vintages, Whale Wellness for yoga and physiotherapy, or Whale Hakuba for skiing in Niseko.
6
33 Club
Singapore
Known for its passionate and prolific community of luxury watch collectors, Singapore was always a likely contender for a watch-focused private members’ club. And here it is.
With a location spanning two floors in the luxe surroundings of Raffles place, 33 Club brings together the city nation’s luxury watch aficionados, collectors and investors.
The private club, which was co-founded by CEO and avid watch collector Arich Tan, features a watch display area, with an exceptional selection of rare, contemporary, and historical timepieces, an exclusive private bar and lounge area, as well as a vegan-based boutique spa.
Along with ‘white glove’ services such as access to a watch specialist and a bespoke watch-sourcing service, members gain preferential access to more than 500 highly sought-after and rare timepieces including those from Patek Philippe and Richard Mille.
33 Club members can enjoy a roster of exclusive masterclasses and specially curated events courtesy of some of the top watchmakers in the world, along with masterclasses on wine and whiskey.
Did you know? Club 33 is credited with Asia’s first private members’ club for watch enthusiasts.
7
Club C+
Hong Kong
The brainchild of hospitality guru Nicholas Leung, Club C+ is a private members club for those who enjoy the finer things in life, and more specifically for cigar lovers.
Located in the heart of Hong Kong’s Central district, the speakeasy-inspired venue is bijoux in size with space for just 30 members at a time, but delivers big on old-world glamour and luxury indulgence – from Cantonese delicacies and fine wines to rare cigars and exclusive art.
The concept of the club, according to Leung, is to create a “like-minded community of people who enjoy cigars” and the lifestyle that goes with that.
Among the relaxed and connected spaces are two lounges designed for small group gatherings and a private dining room that hosts up to 12 guests, where guests can enjoy culinary experiences, conversation and curated art exhibits.
There is also a cigar humidor room behind the bar, home to a selection of premium cigars.
Membership for both individual and corporate is by referral only, with applicants then reviewed by the board of directors.
Did you know? Plans are to take Club C+ wider to Tokyo or Shanghai.
8
67 Pall Mall
Singapore
One for wine connoisseurs looking both for a good vintage and good conversation, this Singapore club is the first Asian outpost of the original 67 Pall Mall in London – which has been wining and dining members since 2015.
Housed in a large penthouse in the heart of Singapore’s busy Orchard Road, the club provides a luxurious space where members can enjoy the finest wines, food and spectacular views.
Membership to the Club allows access to a collection of 5,000 wines, of which 1,000 are available by the glass – the biggest and most diverse wine list in Southeast Asia. The 5,000-label wine list is available on iPads, loaded with critics’ scores, winemakers’ information and tasting notes.
Master of Wine Richard Hemming, Head of Wine for Asia has built a world-class, 15-strong sommelier team in Singapore.
At the club, you will find The Naughty Corner and Whisky Bar, a tribute to the London Club’s namesake spirits den – both providing intimate spaces for conversation and relaxation.
Did you know? Members also get unprecedented access to the purchase of fine wines and when travelling can gain access to the other 67 Pall Mall clubs, in London, and three in France (Verbier, Beaune, Bordeaux).
9
FinTech Club
Hong Kong
Located in the heart of Hong Kong’s financial district, amid the grandeur of Eaton House, FinTech Club is an invitation-only private members community which counts individuals from the financial services and tech industries among its members.
From CEOs to entrepreneurs, investors to industry experts, members share a common goal of solving some of the biggest challenges in financial services through technology. Rather than focusing on wealth and status, the club has built a community of members who have a passion for knowledge and desire to collaborate.
As well as a place to meet, discuss, socialise and share ideas over food and drink, members gain access to enriching meetings, events, workshops and exclusive networking nights as well as private CEO breakfasts with world-class guest speakers, of which at least 24 are held annually.
Among other member benefits, complimentary passes to annual Finnovasia conference and quarterly workshops.
Did you know? The club was co-founded by some of the city’s leading organisations including EY, Baker MacKenzie, HKUST and Brunswick.
10
Foreign Correspondents’ Club
Hong Kong
An oldie but a goodie, Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club is capturing an entirely new generation with its buzzing social scene and intellectual roster of speakers.
Probably the most renowned press club in the world, the FCC has been the go-to place for journalists to congregate, work and socialise since the 1940s – first located in Shanghai, it relocated to Hong Kong in 1949.
But you don’t have to be a journalist to join, with the club counting diplomats, doctors, bankers, lawyers, artists and teachers among its membership.
Housed within a beautiful colonial building in Central, the club features a main bar, lounge, al fresco terrace restaurant, jazz bar, Chinese restaurant, private dining rooms, a quiet workspace, and health club.
Intellectually stimulating events, discussions and workshops are an important focus for the club, with the FCC Speaker Series delivering breakfast, lunch and dinner talks by local and international speakers across a range of topics. Members also get access to documentary screenings, educational workshops, debates, speed-networking opportunities and other events.
The club’s social scene is especially vibrant, with events including wine-tasting dinners to jazz nights.
Did you know? Like many other private members’ clubs, FCC maintains a wide set of reciprocal relationships with other clubs worldwide.