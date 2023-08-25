When it comes to adoption of AI skills in the workplace, Singapore is streets ahead.

That’s according to LinkedIn’s new Future of Work report, which is based on its AI Skills Index from 25 countries.

Well-known for its high-tech adoption rate, the tiny city-nation has the highest ‘diffusion rate’ – the share of members adding AI skills to their profiles grew 20 times – a staggering 565% – between January 2016 and June 2023.

Finland (16x), Ireland (15x), India(14x) and Canada (13x) follow Singapore to make up the top five countries.

As well as being significantly higher than the global average of eight times, Singapore’s adoption rate outpaced Australia (527%), India (487%) and Japan (334%).

In fact, growth in AI talent in the city-nation outpaced the growth in overall hiring by 14% in 2022.

Among the fastest-growing AI job roles in Singapore, algorithm engineer, data analyst, data science specialist and ML engineer are in demand, while the five fastest-growing AI-related skills include natural language processing, computer vision, PyTorch, deep learning and TensorFlow.