These are the five most influential people in AI in Asia

This week saw TIME magazine release its TIME 100 AI list, recognising for the first time the 100 most influential people driving the future of artificial intelligence.

The list, which features some of the world’s best-know names in tech – from ChatGPT co-founder Sam Altman to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang – was assembled following nominations and recommendations from industry leaders.

Covering four categories – leaders, innovators, shapers and thinkers – the list includes executives of leading tech companies, from Salesforce to Microsoft, Intel to Google DeepMind, alongside professors, investors, government advisors, scientists, researchers, artists and writers.

Here, we take a look at the five most influential people in AI in Asia.

1

