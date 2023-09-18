While the start of 2023 proved slow for Indian IPOs, the market has since picked up the pace.

August saw up to 20 company listings on the Indian stock market, including industrial packaging company Pyramid Technoplast, logistics provider TVS Supply Chain Solutions, high-end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies, and India’s third-largest hotel chain SAMHI Hotels all delivered impressive debuts.

The pipeline for the rest of the year and into 2024 is also looking strong, with some 13 companies filing their DRHPs with market regulator SEBI in April-June 2023, according to EY.

While, in the first two quarters of 2024, more than 70 companies are looking to make their stock market debut, raising as much as US$10.7 billion, according to Delhi-based primary market tacker Prime Database.

At least 40 of these companies have already secured a green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), while a further 30 are awaiting approval.

"India's current IPO market trend showcases its immense potential and has witnessed a remarkable surge in recent years. In the forthcoming months, there is anticipated to be significant momentum in the Indian IPO market, encompassing both the main and SME market segments," said Adarsh Ranka, partner, financial accounting advisory services leader, network firm of EY Global.

Among the most widely anticipated mega domestic IPOs, the listing of Tata Technologies will mark the first Tata company to go public in 19 years – since the debut of TCS.

It has been nearly two decades since India’s largest conglomerate Tata Group delivered an IPO – having listed its last company, India’s largest software operator – Tech Mahindra – in 2004.

Now, Tata Tech – the engineering unit of Tata Motors – will list at the end of September or early October, with the listing expected to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore.

The group will sell 95.71 million, or 23.6% of its capital in the IPO, a banker close to the transaction told Business Standard. Of this, Tata Motors will sell up to 81.1 million shares while the rest provides an exit to existing private equity firm Singapore-based Alpha TC Holdings.

Pune-based Tata Technologies was established in 1996 by the Group‘s former chairman Ratan Tata to tap into the product engineering and manufacturing IT space and has been led by CEO Warren Harris for nearly a decade.

Delivering sustainable turnkey product engineering and digital transformation solutions, Tata Tech counts Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover (both of which Tata owns) as clients – along with Airbus SE, McLaren, Honda Motor Co. and Ford Motor Co among others.