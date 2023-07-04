PwC Australia: from scandal to spin-off to a brand-new CEO

PwC Australia. It’s the scandal that keeps on giving.

The latest development in what has become known as the ‘tax leaks scandal’ sees PwC Australia fire eight partners and cut almost 50 roles – as the firm returns to core audit, management consulting and tax compliance.

This follows an announcement just five days prior that the accounting giant would be splitting into two parts and would sell its government business to private equity firm Allegro Funds for A$1.



PwC Australia also announced the appointment of a new CEO in the country.

These moves will allow the accounting firm to “move forward with predictability and focus”, PwC Australia said in a statement.

The tax leaks scandal – what it was and what it means?

The Sydney-based Big Four firm came under fire earlier this year over revelations some of its senior partners misused confidential federal government information to help big multinational firms avoid paying more tax.

PwC’s international tax expert Peter-John Collins, who was advising the Australian government, reportedly shared drafts of corporate tax avoidance laws with colleagues, who used it to pitch to potential clients. The leaks occurred between 2014 and 2017.

This led to the resignation in early May of CEO Tom Seymour, who admitted to being a recipient of the sensitive information at the centre of the scandal, and two board members, while nine partners including Colins were ordered to take leave amid investigations.



Last month, PwC Australia said it had identified 76 current and former partners linked to the scandal and handed their names to Australian lawmakers and in the last few days, seven of those partners have been fired.

PwC Australia said in a statement that its investigation found multiple examples where the "misuse of confidential information" breached professional standards and also identified "a failure of leadership and governance" to address the breaches.

"Accountability is critical to improving our culture and based on our investigation to date, it is clear that the conduct of a number of partners fell short of what was expected of them. They are now being held accountable for their misconduct," acting CEO Kristin Stubbins said in the statement.



The fall-out has been huge for PwC Australia with major pension funds including AustralianSuper, and Australia’s central bank, saying they will not sign any new contracts with PwC.

Not just that, but in selling its government practice for A$1, the firm is exiting from all government advisory work, losing around 20% for its revenue in the country.

One of PwC Australia’s biggest clients, the federal government used the Big Four firm for various services, from consulting on defence, education and transport spending, to potential changes in the law.