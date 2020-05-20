Article
Technology

Uber and ComfortDelGro to launch UberFlash in Singapore

May 20, 2020
US ride-hailing unicorn Uber and Singapore’s biggest traditional taxi company, ComfortDelGro, announced on Thursday that they will release UberFlash in Singapore.

They claim the service will have fares of up to 10% less than the regular price on Uber’s low-cost private-hire car service.

The service will include cars from the UberX service and ComfortDelGro taxis and will be available via the Uber app.

Coupled with lower fares, the companies also say the service will have reduced waiting and journey times. The service will be available from Friday. It will feature a “dynamic pricing” model whereby fares will vary depending on demand, but users will still be able to see the fare before they book. Uber’s main Singaporean rival, Grab, also uses dynamic pricing model for its fixed fare service, JustGrab.

The companies have stated: “Fares will be, on average, 5 to 10% lower than UberX.”

This comes after ComfortDelGro saw its fleet shrink in the past year due to competition from Uber and Grab, and signed a $486mn deal with Uber which is currently under review by the Competition Commission of Singapore.

