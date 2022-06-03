The Meta Daisies are world’s first metaverse rock supergroup

Remember the days when rock bands would launch vinyl albums or cassettes? Then came CDs, only to be overtaken by digital downloads and streaming. Now, the music industry enters a new era, with the world’s first metaverse rock band releasing its debut single and ‘meta-cinematic’ (music video for the MTV generation).

The Meta Daisies group is the digital incarnation of The Dead Daisies – a supergroup comprised of legends from bands Deep Purple, Whitesnake and Dio. Along with their label and management Spitfire Music and a team of metaverse experts, the band hopes to reach a new generation of fans in the metaverse.

Gaming company Altergaze – creators of HoverGrease and pioneers in VR and XR – are behind that meta cinematic for the song ‘Radiance’, which provides a glimpse into the band’s home, Daisyland.

Fans can visit Daisyland in the Avakin Life metaverse from 9-16 June, before the metaverse-agnostic band go on a virtual tour of other platforms.