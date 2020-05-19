SPIE Micro+Nano Materials, Devices, and Applications 2015 comes to USYD

When the United Nation declared 2015 as the International Year of Light (IYL), it already knew what most others haven’t realised.

Light is everywhere around us and plays a large part in our everyday lives. The smartphone you use, the T.V. you watch and even the computer you’re reading this article on all have one thing in common — light.

This December SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, will host Micro+Nano Materials, Devices and Applications 2015. The event will take place during a four-day stretch from Dec. 6-9, and will be held at the University of Sydney.

The conference will include oral and visual presentations with a focus on nano- and microscale materials and applications, as well as technologies that are enabling promising new advancements in photonics, energy, security, information and medicine.

There will also be more than 225 presentations on nanostructured and biocompatible materials, medical and biological micro/nanodevices, micro/nanofluidics and optofluidics, nanophotonics for biology and medical applications, plasmonics, photonics, solar cell technologies and much more.

“We have a strong optical engineering community in Australia, and the proximity to all of the R&D [research and development] in the Asia-Pacific region is very compelling,” said SPIE marketing director Peter Hallett. “It’s easier for a researcher from Japan, Korea or China to visit Australia to attend a technical conference compared to one in the U.S.

“So the combination of the strength of the local optical engineering community and the proximity to the research in that part of the world are two good reasons to hold our meeting in Australia.”

The U.S.-based not-for-profit society aims to provide ways for optical engineers to share their results with each other, connect with potential suppliers and collaborate with other researchers. In addition to the event, the not-for-profit publishes the proceedings of the conferences, which allows it to disseminate the results and findings of people all around the world.

SPIE makes it easier to learn about photonics and optical engineering, as well as help with the scientific advancements get disseminated across the globe.

As the science of technology of light, optics and photonics cover everything from lasers to eyeglasses to astronomy and the systems that allow doctors to examine inside your body. Any technology that uses light is using photonics.

“The domain of optics and photonics touches everything from environmental science, to medicine, to industrial processing, to defense and security systems, to consumer electronics and even automotive,” said Hallett. “It’s a huge business that a lot of people haven’t actually thought of.”

Part of the organisation’s mission is to bring the next generation of students into the world of science and technology. At the recent SPIE Optics and Photonics 2015 in the U.S. (San Diego, California) there was a weekend workshop devoted to early career learning of not just the technology, but also how you give a good presentation as well as how to write a high-quality scientific paper.

“Our goal is to advance the science and help transfer ideas that move from the laboratory out into the commercial products that everybody uses every day,” said Hallett.

