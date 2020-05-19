Ricoh provides collaborative capabilities with newly-launched visual communication

Work collaboration has reached a new evolutionary plane, where employees expect to be connected from literally anywhere, delivering innovation at all touch points. In response, Ricoh Australia has launched its Visual Communication offering. This secure, cloud-based service instantly transforms any space into a technology meeting place, enabling real-time information sharing and collaboration without boundaries.

Ricoh is a global technology company specializing in office imaging equipment, production print solutions, document management systems and IT services. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in about 200 countries and regions.

The majority of the company's revenue comes from products, solutions and services that improve the interaction between people and information. It's known for the quality of its technology, the exceptional standard of its customer service and sustainability initiatives.



Joe Ciliberto, General Manager, Marketing and Product Strategy of Ricoh Australia, said, “Fifty five per cent of communication is non-verbal: in other words, it's visual. Previous collaboration technology has fallen short in its mission to give workers a truly visual communication medium. Ricoh’s Visual Communication offering includes a wide range of solutions such as unified video conferencing, interactive whiteboards, projectors, mobile applications and purpose built huddle rooms. These tools enable workers to collaborate in a more agile and efficient way no matter where they are.

“Organisations stand on the cusp of a new age in workplace mobility and connectivity. By finally improving the quality of virtual collaboration to match that of face-to-face meetings, Ricoh’s Visual Communication offering reduces the need for business travel, delivering significant cost and time savings for organisations.”



As workplaces become increasingly mobile and open plan, employees still need dedicated collaboration spaces. That’s why Ricoh Australia designed a new concept called HuddleBox.

Stuart Hammond, Group Manager, Solutions & Technology Strategic Marketing, said, “We partner with customers to create and install a dedicated meeting facility within their existing office space, which allows teams to collaborate easily for quick decision-making.”

The HuddleBox is equipped with Ricoh’s Visual Communication products, including audio, video and display system technology, and is developed to suit the specific needs of individual organisations.



Stuart Hammond said, “By accelerating the pace of collaboration and reducing the need for time out of the office, Ricoh’s Visual Communication offering helps raise productivity, as well as supporting employee retention and recruitment. Companies can achieve time and cost savings, and experience productivity benefits, immediately. The Visual Communication tools brings people together so they can work more effectively to achieve business goals.”

