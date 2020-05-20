Nokia opens Cloud Collaboration Hub in Singapore

Nokia has opened a new Cloud Collaboration Hub in Singapore, its first in Asia. The hub will provide multivendor cloud services to operators in the region, with the aim of helping operators “visualise, develop and execute cloud offerings”.

This will be Nokia’s third hub, joining its sites in the UK and the US. The tech giant states it is “strengthening its cloud and data centre services with the official launch of the first Nokia Cloud Collaboration Hub in Asia”.

The hub will provide multivendor services from strategy and design to execution and delivery.

As part of a global network, Nokia says that the new hub will reflect “the growth of Nokia’s portfolio of services and capabilities to address the increasing demands of operators looking to accelerate their transition to the cloud”.

The hubs will be supported by delivery centres, one of which is set to be launched in India.

Sandeep Girotra, head of Asia Pacific and Japan at Nokia, stated of the launch: “We will help operators in Asia Pacific and Japan select the right transformation strategy and build their revenue drivers and business cases for cloud-based solutions.”

He added: “This will accelerate operators’ moves towards becoming digital service providers at a crucial moment when technology is undergoing a paradigm shift, anchored by trends such as 5G, the Internet of Things and the Cloud.”