Article
Technology

Indian mining giant Adani to go ahead with Queensland coal mining project

By Wedaeli Chibelushi
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The chairman of an Indian mining giant has announced final investment approval for the construction of a coal mining project in Queensland, Australia.

Chairman of Adani, Gautam Adani, said this approval marks the “official” start of a hug A$16.5 billion Carmichael coal, rail and port project in Queensland. According to Adani, the mine is “the largest single investment by an Indian corporation in Australia”.

The Australian government says the mine will generate investment. However environmental activists have criticised it heavily.

In a statement, Gautam Adani said: "We have been challenged by activists in the courts, in inner-city streets, and even outside banks, we are still facing activists. But we are committed to this project."

Adani and the government remain positive about Carmichael. Back in April 2017, Adani CEO Jeyakumar “JJ” Janakaraj told Mining Global, "[The Project] will deliver vital export opportunities for Queensland,[create] 10,000 local jobs, garner $22 billion in taxes and royalties, and provide crucial work opportunities for small- and medium-sized businesses.”

Gautam Adami said that construction of the Carmichael mine project will begin late 2017.

The company is still seeking a $900m infrastructure loan from the state for a railway that would help other miners open up Galilee Basin, Queensland.

miningEnvironmentCoalIndia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy