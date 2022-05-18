How digital twin applications can make cities more resilient

Digital twin technologies have the potential to improve urban life and enable more operational and resilient cities, but still face significant challenges.

That’s the conclusion of a new report by the World Economic Forum and China Academy of Information and Communication Technology (CAICT) , which have recently partnered to accelerate both the development and adoption of digital twin applications in cities.

It’s the first such partnership between the public and private sector aimed at accelerating the use of data-driven digital twin technology in cities, and comes at a critical time as cities worldwide are struggling with social, political and economic instability, not to mention increased demands for public services.

And the pandemic has further underscored the importance of data-driven operations to enable more resilient and future-ready cities.

What are digital twins, and how is the technology working?

Digital twin technology involves creating a digital clone of a real-world object or system. The technology is linked to a live stream of data, which allows it to evolve in tandem with its real-world sister, and thereby offer an accurate analysis of what is happening in the real version, but also to test future performance and assess possible risks.

And it’s this utilisation of live data that creates opportunities to improve efficiency, mitigate environmental impact and reduce costs across industries.

Put simply, a digital twin unlocks the potential of this data, playing out hypothetical scenarios and allowing users to gain greater understanding and control over a business, system, environment, or city.

The use of digital twins, which is expected to grow from US$3.1bn in 2020 to US$48.2bn by 2026, is already revolutionising the fields of healthcare, logistics and manufacturing, and is widely used in manufacturing with aerospace and automotive leading the charge.