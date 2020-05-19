How Aussie startup 'Matter' is innovating rooftop solar for homes

In a move that intends to provide solar power to 2.4 million Aussie homes, a tech startup called Matter has launched a new technology called Digital Solar.

The innovation allows property owners and landlords the ability to install rooftop solar and operate it as a micro-utility by selling the solar power to tenants at a lower price than energy provided by the grid. This could allow owners to make nearly five times the cost of installing the solar PV, all while saving renters around $300 annually.

Digital Solar measures the amount of solar power generated as well as the amount used by the household, which allows property owners to charge renters with an automatically generated invoice. Meanwhile, a separate log-in gives tenants the ability to check out their real-time and future usage predictions to help them make more energy conscious decisions.

At the moment, Digital Solar is appropriate for one-bedroom properties, and will be suitable for mulit-tenanted, mixed residential and commercial properties in 2016. With the high demand for the service since its launch last month, Matter expects to embark on the U.S. and European markets early next year.

Matter believes by overseeing and putting a price on rooftop solar, it could conceivably establish a solar shared economy down the line similar to ones created by Uber and Airbnb.

“Our mission is to empower millions of people who want to adopt sustainable energy, but currently don’t have the option,” said Matter CEO Chris Mrakas. “By pioneering the shift from ownership to usership in the energy industry, Digital Solar puts landlords and their tenants in control of creating new revenue streams and lowering energy bills.

“It’s a trend that is set to continue as solar becomes more prevalent and new business models emerge to meet the needs of the changing energy landscape.”

Source: One Step Off the Grid

