Do You Know How to Dial-Up Quality in a VoIP Provider?

Contributed by Dave Thomas

Communications both amongst your employees and with your customers are two keys to running a successful small business.

So, what happens when you feel like both your in-house communications and those in interacting with your customers are not as good as they should be? In some cases, you can make some minor changes to try and better the issue, but other times it pays to find a better solution to the service needs of everyone involved.

One such service need is having the right communications system in place, something that any small business owner should never overlook. Without the right set up, important messages could be left waiting, meaning a potential sale or question/solution to a customer problem is not solved as expediently as it should be.

If one of your goals going into 2013 was to improve your communications approach, then you may want to dial-in to VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol.)

In basic terminology, VoIP is a phone that offers built-in IP technology and transport options that allow you and your team to send and receive phone messages. With VoIP, your small business can expedite its daily needs, opening up the potential for additional sales and revenue.

If you decide to connect with VoIP this year, consider the following:

Finding the right provider - Start off your VoIP search by getting quotes from several different providers. Among the key areas to focus in on are products, costs, financial history and stability of the company, and customer service. Compare and contrasts the offers you get, along with seeking a free trial program so that you can try out the different options. If the provider attempts to get you into a contract from the start and applies a high degree of sales pressure, look elsewhere. You should not agree to any potential deal for product and service until you and your workers have had a chance to try out the new VoIP system.

If this is the year that your small business opts for VoIP, make sure you connect with the right provider, allowing you to connect even better with your team and customers.

About the Author

With 23 years of experience as a writer, Dave Thomas covers a wide array of small business topics, including how to find a quality VoIP provider.